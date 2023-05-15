Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion: Here is some early team news ahead of Thursday’s crucial match at St James’ Park.

After two games without a win, Newcastle will be hoping to get their Champions League charge back on track when they host sixth placed Brighton on Thursday evening (7:30pm kick-off). Brighton come into the game fresh from a 3-0 win at Arsenal while The Magpies look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

Eddie Howe will be without the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth who have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Sean Longstaff is also a major doubt with a foot injury while Howe also confirmed a minor groin issue for Jacob Murphy as the winger remained on the bench at Elland Road.

Brighton also have several injury issues themselves with winger Solly March ruled out for the clash after picking up a hamstring injury in the 5-1 defeat to Brighton earlier this month.

Newcastle will head into the match sitting third in the Premier League table but knowing a win would provide a major boost to their top four hopes heading into the final matches of the 2022-23 campaign. The Magpies have not been lower than sixth in the table since October and are already guaranteed to finish in at least a Europa League qualification spot this season.

Meanwhile Brighton are looking to secure European football for the first time in the club’s history.

Here is the current list of doubts and outs for Thursday’s match at St James’ Park...

Newcastle United: Jacob Murphy - doubt Remained on the bench against Leeds due to a groin injury. Should be fine to feature in the squad against Brighton though he is a doubt to start the game.

Newcastle United: Sean Longstaff - doubt Suffered ligament damage to his foot and remains a serious doubt for Thursday's match.

Brighton: Joel Veltman - doubt Missed Arsenal due to a hamstring issue. Has a chance of a return against Newcastle.

Brighton: Jakub Moder - out Has not played for more than a year due to a serious ACL injury. Won't play again this season.