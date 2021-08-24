The Magpies reached the quarter-finals of this competition last season and will hope to use this as a kick-start to their season.

When is Newcastle United v Burnley?

The Carabao Cup Round 2 game between Newcastle United and Burnley takes place on Wednesday, August 25 at St James’ Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring against Burnley in the Premier League (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

The match kicks-off at 7:45pm with both Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche searching for their first win of the season.

How can I watch Newcastle United v Burnley?

The Newcastle United v Burnley match is not being televised so the only way to watch it is to be at St James’ Park.

The Shields Gazette will be offering full coverage of the game via Jordan Cronin.

Is there extra-time and penalties in the Carabao Cup?

There will be no extra-time if the Carabao Cup Round 2 clash between Newcastle United and Burnley is a draw after 90 minutes with the game instead going straight to a penalty shootout.

To the relief of many United supporters, there will be no VAR in operation at St James’ Park.

When is the draw for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup?

The draw will take place after the conclusion of the West Brom v Arsenal match which is being televised on Sky.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur all join the draw for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.