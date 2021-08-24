Newcastle United v Burnley: what time is kick-off, how to watch and when the Carabao Cup Round 3 draw will take place
After two defeats to open their Premier League campaign, Newcastle host Burnley tomorrow night hoping for better fortunes in the Carabao Cup.
The Magpies reached the quarter-finals of this competition last season and will hope to use this as a kick-start to their season.
When is Newcastle United v Burnley?
The Carabao Cup Round 2 game between Newcastle United and Burnley takes place on Wednesday, August 25 at St James’ Park.
The match kicks-off at 7:45pm with both Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche searching for their first win of the season.
How can I watch Newcastle United v Burnley?
The Newcastle United v Burnley match is not being televised so the only way to watch it is to be at St James’ Park.
The Shields Gazette will be offering full coverage of the game via Jordan Cronin.
Is there extra-time and penalties in the Carabao Cup?
There will be no extra-time if the Carabao Cup Round 2 clash between Newcastle United and Burnley is a draw after 90 minutes with the game instead going straight to a penalty shootout.
To the relief of many United supporters, there will be no VAR in operation at St James’ Park.
When is the draw for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup?
The draw will take place after the conclusion of the West Brom v Arsenal match which is being televised on Sky.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur all join the draw for Round 3 of the Carabao Cup.