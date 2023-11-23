Newcastle United v Chelsea injury news: Both teams have multiple injury concerns ahead of the clash at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is back after the international break and Newcastle make their return to St James’ Park when they host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

The Magpies will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Bournemout before the break - a match that saw their current injury crisis really take its toll.

Newcastle were without a clutch of key players for that game and are expected to be missing a number of faces this weekend through a combination of injury and suspension.

The Blues, meanwhile, have also got a fair few injury concerns of their own heading into the match.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea:

1 . Carney Chukwuemeka - out Chelsea have recently revealed that Chukwuemeka has recently suffered an injury setback and isn’t likely to feature against Newcastle United. Photo Sales

2 . Christopher Nkunku - doubt Nkunku has yet to feature for the Blues since joining during the summer but has set his sights on a return this weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Malo Gusto - out Gusto withdrew from France Under-21’s duty after suffering a knee injury. The injury isn’t expected to be too serious, however, he will likely not feature against Newcastle United. Photo Sales