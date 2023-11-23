News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Chelsea injury news: 15 out and 8 doubts as Toon receive major training boost - gallery

Newcastle United v Chelsea injury news: Both teams have multiple injury concerns ahead of the clash at St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT

The Premier League is back after the international break and Newcastle make their return to St James’ Park when they host Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

The Magpies will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Bournemout before the break - a match that saw their current injury crisis really take its toll.

Newcastle were without a clutch of key players for that game and are expected to be missing a number of faces this weekend through a combination of injury and suspension.

The Blues, meanwhile, have also got a fair few injury concerns of their own heading into the match.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea:

Chelsea have recently revealed that Chukwuemeka has recently suffered an injury setback and isn’t likely to feature against Newcastle United.

1. Carney Chukwuemeka - out

Nkunku has yet to feature for the Blues since joining during the summer but has set his sights on a return this weekend.

2. Christopher Nkunku - doubt

Gusto withdrew from France Under-21’s duty after suffering a knee injury. The injury isn’t expected to be too serious, however, he will likely not feature against Newcastle United.

3. Malo Gusto - out

James missed international duty with England through injury but posted an update on social media earlier this week that hints at his potential availability this weekend.

4. Reece James - doubt

