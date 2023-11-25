News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United make £134m change after fresh injury blow as key duo drop out v Chelsea - photos

Newcastle United v Chelsea team news: Eddie Howe's team has been announced for the Premier League clash at St James' Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT

Newcastle United have made three changes to the side to host Chelsea with two welcome returns and more injury concerns.

Alexander Isak is back after a month out with a groin injury and comes straight into the starting line-up following the international break. Tino Livramento also comes in for his first Premier League start for the club in place of the ineligible Lewis Hall.

Bruno Guimaraes is also back from suspension in midfield with 17-year-old Lewis Miley keeping his place in the side to make his second Premier League start.

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock drop out of the midfield amid injury concerns. And Newcastle's bench showed the extent of their injury problems with three goalkeepers and four under-21s players joining Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett.

Newcastle United line-up: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, A.Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Although Pope conceded twice against Bournemouth last time out, he still made some crucial saves to keep the score down at the Vitality Stadium. He has kept four Premier League clean sheets in a row at St James’ Park.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Injuries across the back line - and Lewis Hall’s ineligibility to face his parent club - means Livramento will likely get the nod on Saturday.

2. RB: Tino Livramento

Lascelles has gone from hardly playing to being needed game after game. He has put in shift after shift and has been a key part of Newcastle’s successes in recent times.

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Schar didn’t feature for his country during the international break, however, it is expected that he will be fit to face Chelsea.

4. CB: Fabian Schar

