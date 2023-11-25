Newcastle United v Chelsea team news: Eddie Howe's team has been announced for the Premier League clash at St James' Park.

Newcastle United have made three changes to the side to host Chelsea with two welcome returns and more injury concerns.

Alexander Isak is back after a month out with a groin injury and comes straight into the starting line-up following the international break. Tino Livramento also comes in for his first Premier League start for the club in place of the ineligible Lewis Hall.

Bruno Guimaraes is also back from suspension in midfield with 17-year-old Lewis Miley keeping his place in the side to make his second Premier League start.

Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock drop out of the midfield amid injury concerns. And Newcastle's bench showed the extent of their injury problems with three goalkeepers and four under-21s players joining Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett.

Newcastle United line-up: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, A.Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

