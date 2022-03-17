Newcastle United v Everton match delayed after fan ties himself to goalpost
Newcastle United's match at Everton was delayed in the second half after a fan tied themselves to the goalpost.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:08 pm
Shortly after half-time with the score at 0-0, a supporter made his way from The Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End and tied themselves by the neck to the goalpost.
The individual appeared to be protesting with a t-shirt stating 'just stop oil' written across it.
This prompted a six-minute delay in play as the supporter was cut free. Another supporter was also escorted after encroaching the field of play.