Newcastle United v Everton match delayed after fan ties himself to goalpost

Shortly after half-time with the score at 0-0, a supporter made his way from The Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End and tied themselves by the neck to the goalpost.

The individual appeared to be protesting with a t-shirt stating 'just stop oil' written across it.

This prompted a six-minute delay in play as the supporter was cut free. Another supporter was also escorted after encroaching the field of play.

A fan ties himself to the net in protest during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on March 17, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

