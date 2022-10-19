Newcastle United host Everton at St James’s Park in the Premier League this Wednesday evening (7:30pm kick-off) – but which players are set to miss the match?

Both Newcastle and Everton head into the game with several injury issues. Eddie Howe’s side are still fresh from last week’s double setback which saw Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin face extended spells on the sidelines after previously being close to a return.

Everton will welcome Anthony Gordon back from suspension as well as Mason Holgate following a knee injury.

The Magpies will have Fabian Schar available despite an injury scare in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United.

Jonjo Shelvey also returned to the first team squad though it remains doubtful as to whether he will get on the field following a serious hamstring injury.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascells, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

Here are the current outs and doubts for both teams...

1. Everton: Ben Godfrey - OUT Is recovering from a calf injury and has returned to training. Wednesday night’s match will be too soon for the Everton man to return though. Photo Sales

2. Everton: Andros Townsend - OUT The former Newcastle winger is hoping to return from a knee injury before the World Cup break. Photo Sales

3. Everton: Nathan Patterson - OUT The right-back is hoping to be back in contention by the start of November following an ankle injury. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Everton: Yerry Mina - OUT The Colombian defender recently suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury. Photo Sales