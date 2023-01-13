Newcastle United v Fulham: Eddie Howe's predicted XI as major call made on Alexander Isak - photo gallery
After their Carabao Cup exploits in midweek, Premier League football returns to St James’s Park for the first time in 2023 this weekend.
Marco Silva’s Fulham are the visitors to Tyneside on Sunday, aiming to secure their first Premier League win against Newcastle in almost nine years. Fulham have been boosted by the news Aleksandar Mitrovic is getting closer to full fitness ahead of a reunion with his former employers.
With both the north London derby and Manchester derby taking place this weekend, Newcastle know a win could be vital in helping to create a gap between themselves and the teams below them.
But what side will Eddie Howe pick to face the Cottagers? Will he stick with the starting XI that secured victory over Leicester City or will he opt to rotate a few of his key players?
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could pick to face Fulham on Sunday.