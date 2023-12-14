News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Fulham injury news: 13 out and three doubts after major Kieran Trippier blow - gallery

Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe still has multiple injury concerns to contend with this weekend.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 18:04 GMT

Newcastle United host an in-form Fulham side aiming to avoid four defeats in a row in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek but will be hopeful of getting their Premier League season back on track after back-to-back defeats away from home.

Marco Silva’s side, meanwhile, head to the north east having scored two 5-0 wins in a row to move themselves clear of the relegation battle.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham:

The former Wolves man won’t feature at St James’ Park - according to Marco Silva. Traore has featured just twice in the Premier League for the Cottagers since August.

1. Adama Traore - out

Ream suffered a calf-injury during their win over Nottingham Forest and has been ruled-out of action this weekend.

2. Tim Ream - out

Diop has been nursing a foot injury and whilst he is nearing a return, Saturday’s game will likely come too early for the defender.

3. Issa Diop - out

Willian was withdrawn at half-time of Fulham’s win over West Ham last weekend with a muscle injury. Silva has revealed that he will be assessed again ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

4. Willian - doubt

