Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe still has multiple injury concerns to contend with this weekend.

Newcastle United host an in-form Fulham side aiming to avoid four defeats in a row in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek but will be hopeful of getting their Premier League season back on track after back-to-back defeats away from home.

Marco Silva’s side, meanwhile, head to the north east having scored two 5-0 wins in a row to move themselves clear of the relegation battle.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham:

1 . Adama Traore - out The former Wolves man won't feature at St James' Park - according to Marco Silva. Traore has featured just twice in the Premier League for the Cottagers since August.

2 . Tim Ream - out Ream suffered a calf-injury during their win over Nottingham Forest and has been ruled-out of action this weekend.

3 . Issa Diop - out Diop has been nursing a foot injury and whilst he is nearing a return, Saturday's game will likely come too early for the defender.