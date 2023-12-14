Newcastle United v Fulham injury news: 13 out and three doubts after major Kieran Trippier blow - gallery
Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe still has multiple injury concerns to contend with this weekend.
Newcastle United host an in-form Fulham side aiming to avoid four defeats in a row in all competitions.
Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek but will be hopeful of getting their Premier League season back on track after back-to-back defeats away from home.
Marco Silva’s side, meanwhile, head to the north east having scored two 5-0 wins in a row to move themselves clear of the relegation battle.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Fulham: