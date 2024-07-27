Newcastle play their first pre-season match in front of a crowd at Hull City on Saturday afternoon (2pm kick-off). The Magpies beat SpVgg Unterhaching 3-1 at Adidas Headquarters last Saturday before playing a training ground practice match against Burnley in midweek.
Sandro Tonali is understood to have been involved in the match but will not be able to feature at the MKM Stadium, the matches in Japan or the Sela Weekender games ahead of the new campaign. The Italian midfielder’s first match following his 10-month betting ban is expected to be against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on September 1.
Newcastle also have several injury issues that have carried over from last season. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley all saw their seasons cut short due to injury.
Willock and Livramento have since been spotted in training and travelled to Germany last week.
Since returning for pre-season, Callum Wilson has been suffering with a back issue while new signing Lloyd Kelly was also rested for the friendly at Adidas HQ along with several others.
Explaining the absences, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Callum has just gone to see a back specialist just to have a little procedure on his back.
“We do have a hangover of injuries from last year. Tino Livramento is still working his way back, Lloyd Kelly we’re just being protective over but he’s fit and fine.”
