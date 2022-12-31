News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United v Leeds half-time player ratings: ‘Energetic’ 7/10 and ‘wasteful’ 6/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Leeds United at half-time at St James’s Park - here are out player ratings

By Dominic Scurr
4 minutes ago

Newcastle went another first half without conceding, a run stretching back until August as they kept Leeds at bay for the opening 45 minutes. The Magpies had a few half chances to take the lead but were ultimately unable to take advantage.

Eddie Howe’s side are hoping to make it 12 games unbeaten and secure a seventh straight Premier League win in the second half.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Was quick off his line to cut out some promising Leeds opportunities.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Shown a booking for cutting down a Leeds attack.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Headed wide from a Trippier corner in the first half. Was disappointed not to be awarded a penalty after storming forward.

4. Sven Botman -

Made several good blocks and interceptions. Had a good chance to score too.

