Newcastle United v Leeds half-time player ratings: ‘Energetic’ 7/10 and ‘wasteful’ 6/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 with Leeds United at half-time at St James’s Park - here are out player ratings
Newcastle went another first half without conceding, a run stretching back until August as they kept Leeds at bay for the opening 45 minutes. The Magpies had a few half chances to take the lead but were ultimately unable to take advantage.
Eddie Howe’s side are hoping to make it 12 games unbeaten and secure a seventh straight Premier League win in the second half.
