Both Newcastle United and Leeds United have a couple of injury worries heading into their clash on New Year’s Eve.

Eddie Howe’s side host Leeds knowing if they avoid defeat, they will set a new club Premier League record for games unbeaten in a row in a season.

The Magpies are currently 11 unbeaten in the league and have won their last six straight Premier League games following their convincing Boxing Day win over Leicester City.

Newcastle are also yet to taste defeat at home this season but face a dangerous Leeds side that defeated Liverpool at Anfield before the break for the Qatar World Cup.

Both Howe and Jesse Marsch have injury concerns heading into the clash at St James’s Park and here, we take a look at Newcastle and Leeds United’s current injury list and the estimated return dates for when supporters can expect to see them back in action.

1. Callum Wilson missed Newcastle United's win over Leicester City on Boxing Day through illness - but when could he be back in action? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jonjo Shelvey Shelvey, who made his long awaited return to the first-team just before the break for the World Cup, has picked up a calf injury and is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks. Estimated return date = Mid February Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Paul Dummett Dummett has a back injury and hasn’t resumed first-team training. On the defender, Howe said: "He's still working towards full fitness. Initially he had a calf problem, but now he's got a slight back problem. We don't think it's serious at this stage, but he's not with the main group." Estimated return date = unknown. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4. Emil Krafth Krafth is still recovering from an ACL injury he picked up against Tranmere Rovers. The Sweden international is likely to be out for the majority of the season but almost certainly won’t return to the first-team until March at the very earliest. Estimated return date = unknown. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales