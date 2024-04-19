Newcastle United welcomed Leeds United to Whitley Park on Friday night sitting one place and two points ahead of them in the Premier League 2 table. Having tasted defeat against Fulham last time out, Ben Dawson’s side were keen to react against Leeds on a sunny early-spring evening.

After a quick change of ends, it was Leeds that started the game brighter and enjoyed most of the early possession, but failed to test Aidan Harris in the opening stages. Newcastle, meanwhile, had to wait almost 15 minutes for their first effort at goal, one that was fired high over the bar.

Jamie Miley then had a turn at trying his luck from distance, but he saw his low drive flash just wide of the post. The Magpies continued to dominate proceedings and got into a lot of good positions, but failed to regularly test Dani Van Den Heuvel in the Leeds goal.

The game swung again in the visitors’ favour towards the end of the first period but Harris remained largely untested between the sticks and the sides headed into the break goalless.

The Magpies really should have taken the lead within the first ten minutes of the second-half after a good shot by Alfie Harrison was parried straight to Kyle Crossley. However, the striker was unable to keep his shot down as it sailed over the bar.

They were made to rue this miss when Leeds were awarded a penalty for handball. Luca Thomas stepped up to convert and give Harris no chance of being the hero.

The Magpies responded well to going behind but still struggled to test the Leeds goalkeeper. Cathal Heffernan first saw a header creep just wide before Harrison’s low drive evaded everyone and the goal.

However, Leeds soon doubled their lead through Thomas again who hammered home a strike from just outside the area. That deficit ended up being an insurmountable one for the hosts to overcome. Matches against Stoke City and Aston Villa will round-off the campaign for Dawson’s side.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the clash with Leeds United:

Aidan Harris - 6 Had very little to do in the opening stages of the game. Went into the break without having to make a save. Could do very little about Thomas' penalty which was dispatched right into the bottom corner.

Leo Shahar - 7 Captained the side. Overlapped well on the right with Turner-Cooke often cutting inside on his left foot. Put in some good defensive tackles. Was one of the hosts' best performers on the night.

Dylan Charlton - 6 Played very high when his side had the ball but was caught in possession a couple of times. Made a crucial recovery run and block late on in the first-half to deny Leeds an effort on goal. Played as a left wing-back towards the end of the game.