Newcastle United host Leicester City aiming to put their hugely disappointing defeat against Brentford last weekend behind them. The Magpies know that a win is essential in ensuring they do not fall too far behind their rivals in the race for European qualification.

However, this weekend sees them come up against a revitalised Leicester City under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has seen his side take four points from his first two matches in charge, but will manage the Foxes away from the King Power Stadium for the first time this weekend when he takes his side to the north east.

Newcastle United remain without a few of their long-term absentees for Saturday’s game, whilst they will also be sweating on the fitness of Joe Willock after he missed the defeat against Brentford. Leicester, meanwhile, have a number of injuries to contend with and will be without four players - including midfielder Boubakary Soumare through suspension.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Leicester City:

1 . Boubakary Soumare - out Soumare was booked during Leicester’s draw with Brighton at the weekend - his fifth yellow card of the season. He will serve a one-match ban at St James’ Park. | Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Abdul Fatawu - out Fatawu suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Ghana last month and is set to miss the rest of the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wilfred Ndidi - doubt Ndidi was substituted during their draw with Brighton and Van Nistelrooy has revealed he is hopeful that the Nigerian’s injury is just a ‘minor’ one. Ndidi is a doubt for the clash at St James’ Park. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales