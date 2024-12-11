Newcastle United v Leicester City injury news as 8 out plus Joe Willock doubts: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 11th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Eddie Howe will be sweating over the fitness of one of his key players this weekend when Newcastle United host Leicester City.

Newcastle United host Leicester City aiming to put their hugely disappointing defeat against Brentford last weekend behind them. The Magpies know that a win is essential in ensuring they do not fall too far behind their rivals in the race for European qualification.

However, this weekend sees them come up against a revitalised Leicester City under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has seen his side take four points from his first two matches in charge, but will manage the Foxes away from the King Power Stadium for the first time this weekend when he takes his side to the north east.

Newcastle United remain without a few of their long-term absentees for Saturday’s game, whilst they will also be sweating on the fitness of Joe Willock after he missed the defeat against Brentford. Leicester, meanwhile, have a number of injuries to contend with and will be without four players - including midfielder Boubakary Soumare through suspension.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Leicester City:

Soumare was booked during Leicester’s draw with Brighton at the weekend - his fifth yellow card of the season. He will serve a one-match ban at St James’ Park.

1. Boubakary Soumare - out

Soumare was booked during Leicester’s draw with Brighton at the weekend - his fifth yellow card of the season. He will serve a one-match ban at St James’ Park. | Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Fatawu suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Ghana last month and is set to miss the rest of the season.

2. Abdul Fatawu - out

Fatawu suffered an ACL injury whilst playing for Ghana last month and is set to miss the rest of the season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ndidi was substituted during their draw with Brighton and Van Nistelrooy has revealed he is hopeful that the Nigerian’s injury is just a ‘minor’ one. Ndidi is a doubt for the clash at St James’ Park.

3. Wilfred Ndidi - doubt

Ndidi was substituted during their draw with Brighton and Van Nistelrooy has revealed he is hopeful that the Nigerian’s injury is just a ‘minor’ one. Ndidi is a doubt for the clash at St James’ Park. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pereira suffered a hamstring injury and has been ruled-out of action for the foreseeable future.

4. Ricardo Pereira - out

Pereira suffered a hamstring injury and has been ruled-out of action for the foreseeable future. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityJoe WillockRuud van NistelrooyBrentford
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice