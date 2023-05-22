Newcastle United v Leicester City: Eddie Howe set to make major call amid injury worry - predicted XI gallery
Newcastle United host Leicester City this evening with Champions League qualification on the line.
A point for the Magpies will be enough to secure their return to the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.
Eddie Howe’s side are on the brink of a return to European football’s premier competition, but face a Leicester side that know they must win to keep their survival hopes in their own hands.
Newcastle come into the game on the back of a brilliant 4-1 win over Brighton on Thursday - but an injury to Joe Willock means Howe does have some major calls to make ahead of tonight’s game.
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could pick to face Leicester City.
Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.