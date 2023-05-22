Newcastle United host Leicester City this evening with Champions League qualification on the line.

A point for the Magpies will be enough to secure their return to the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

Eddie Howe’s side are on the brink of a return to European football’s premier competition, but face a Leicester side that know they must win to keep their survival hopes in their own hands.

Newcastle come into the game on the back of a brilliant 4-1 win over Brighton on Thursday - but an injury to Joe Willock means Howe does have some major calls to make ahead of tonight’s game.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could pick to face Leicester City.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope has had a very good debut campaign at St James’ Park and will want to add one final home clean sheet to his collection this evening. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has played Champions League football with Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur and is 90 minutes from helping to lead Newcastle United into the competition. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar The Swiss defender has featured in all-but two Premier League games this season. He registered Newcastle’s first goal of the season when he netted against Nottingham Forest in August. Photo Sales

4 . CB: Sven Botman Botman was nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year after a stellar first season in English football. There’s no doubt he would love to add another clean sheet and a first Magpies goal this evening. Photo Sales