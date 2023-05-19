Newcastle United v Leicester City team news: Here is the latest injury news heading into Monday night’s match at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the game knowing a win would be enough to guarantee a top four finish and Champions League football for next season. But defeat for Leicester City could relegate them from the Premier League depending on results elsewhere over the weekend.

The Magpies consolidated third place with a 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday evening but the victory was not without cost as midfielder Joe Willock went off with a hamstring injury during the match while Joelinton also took a knock. Willock was spotted on crutches after the match and there are fears his season could be over with two games left to play.

Jacob Murphy also missed the match with a groin issue and is a doubt for Monday’s match while there are several other players whose season has been declared over.

“We’ve got a few concerns,” head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “The lads gave so much yesterday to the game. They’ve given a lot to the season physically.

“It looks like Joe may be in trouble with his hamstring. We might lose him for the season, but that’s unclear as it sit here now. Fingers crossed our team’s going to be strong.”

19th placed Leicester also have several injury concerns heading into the match.

Here are the doubts and outs for both sides heading into Monday night’s big game at St James’ Park...

1 . Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho - doubt Has been put on ‘fast forward’ in his recovery from a groin injury as Leicester hope to have him back in action on Monday. Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - doubt Pushing to be involved following a foot issue. Photo Sales

3 . Leicester City: Ryan Bertrand - doubt Has recently returned to playing for the Under-21s but is yet to make a matchday squad since his recovery. Photo Sales

4 . Newcastle United: Jacob Murphy - doubt Missed the Brighton game due to a groin issue. Photo Sales