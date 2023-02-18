Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening (5:30pm kick-off) - here is some early team news ahead of the match at St James’s Park.

Newcastle will be hoping to get back to winning ways having drawn five of their last six Premier League matches while Liverpool head into the game on their back of their first league win of 2023 against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Liverpool are the only side to have beaten The Magpies in the Premier League so far this season and are the only team to have won away at St James’s Park in the past 12 months. Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to end United’s 17 game unbeaten run in the top flight, the longest active unbeaten streak in Europe’s top five leagues.

But they will be without some key players such as Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz. Newcastle also have some key absentees with Bruno Guimaraes suspended and Joe Willock injured.

Callum Wilson is also a doubt for the match with a hamstring issue.

Here are the doubts and outs for this evening’s Premier League encounter...

NUFC: Miguel Almiron - available Newcastle's top scorer was taken off with a hand injury against Bournemouth but he should be able to feature against Liverpool.

NUFC: Allan Saint-Maximin - available Saint-Maximin is expected to be available for selection despite going off with a knock at Bournemouth.

NUFC: Callum Wilson - doubt The Newcastle striker missed last weekend's match with a hamstring injury and missed the majority of training heading into the match.

NUFC: Javier Manquillo - doubt Has been missing with a knee injury in recent weeks but returned to training ahead of the match against his former club.