News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Newcastle United v Luton Town injury news: 11 out but major Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson boosts: photos

Newcastle United v Luton Town: Eddie Howe still has a number of selection headaches to contend with this weekend.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:51 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT

The Premier League returns to St James’ Park this weekend when Newcastle United face Luton Town. Newcastle’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park will give them confidence heading into the weekend’s game, although their visitors also scored an equally impressive 4-0 win against Brighton.

The Hatters also defeated Newcastle in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road where a strike from former Magpie Andros Townsend was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rob Edwards’ side. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, could welcome back a couple of players this weekend but will likely be without Alexander Isak after he picked up an injury in midweek.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Luton Town:

Brown was rested last weekend as a precaution over a knee injury and didn’t feature on the bench against Brighton. He could make a return to the squad this weekend.

1. Jacob Brown - doubt

Brown was rested last weekend as a precaution over a knee injury and didn’t feature on the bench against Brighton. He could make a return to the squad this weekend. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Kabore has been away at the African Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso. He couldn’t help prevent their elimination at the hands of Mali on Tuesday night.

2. Issa Kabore - doubt

Kabore has been away at the African Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso. He couldn’t help prevent their elimination at the hands of Mali on Tuesday night. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Lockyer hasn’t played since collapsing during Luton’s game with Bournemouth in December.

3. Tom Lockyer - out

Lockyer hasn’t played since collapsing during Luton’s game with Bournemouth in December. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Andersen was injured during their win over Bolton in the FA Cup and is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action.

4. Mads Andersen - out

Andersen was injured during their win over Bolton in the FA Cup and is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action. Photo: Liam Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Luton TownPremier LeagueEddie Howe