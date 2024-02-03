The Premier League returns to St James’ Park this weekend when Newcastle United face Luton Town. Newcastle’s impressive 3-1 win at Villa Park will give them confidence heading into the weekend’s game, although their visitors also scored an equally impressive 4-0 win against Brighton.

The Hatters also defeated Newcastle in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road where a strike from former Magpie Andros Townsend was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Rob Edwards’ side. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, could welcome back a couple of players this weekend but will likely be without Alexander Isak after he picked up an injury in midweek.