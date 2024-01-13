Newcastle United v Man City: Early team news as Erling Haaland OUT, Eddie Howe receives fitness boost - photos
Newcastle United v Man City: Injury news from both camps ahead of Premier League clash.
Newcastle United seek to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats this evening when they host the treble winners at St James' Park. The Magpies defeated Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend, but have seen their position in the Premier League table slip after a poor run of results in December.
Newcastle defeated City in the Carabao Cup back in September, but haven't won a Premier League game against the Citizens in almost four years. Eddie Howe will again be without a clutch of key players this evening, but he has been handed a small boost with the imminent return of one of his sidelined players.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, could also be without a couple of his key players for their trip to the north east. There are questions surrounding the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne heading into Saturday’s game, whilst Erling Haaland has been ruled out of contention.
Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester City: