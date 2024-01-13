Newcastle United seek to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats this evening when they host the treble winners at St James' Park. The Magpies defeated Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend, but have seen their position in the Premier League table slip after a poor run of results in December.

Newcastle defeated City in the Carabao Cup back in September, but haven't won a Premier League game against the Citizens in almost four years. Eddie Howe will again be without a clutch of key players this evening, but he has been handed a small boost with the imminent return of one of his sidelined players.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, could also be without a couple of his key players for their trip to the north east. There are questions surrounding the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne heading into Saturday’s game, whilst Erling Haaland has been ruled out of contention.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester City:

1 . Kevin De Bruyne - doubt De Bruyne made his long awaited return to action at the weekend, coming on as a second-half substitute against Huddersfield Town. Whether the Belgian will be fit to start at St James’ Park is unknown at this point. Photo Sales

2 . John Stones - out Stones has had a foot injury and whilst a return in the not too distant future has been mooted, it is very unlikely that it will come at the weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Bernardo Silva - doubt Silva was left out of the squad that faced Huddersfield Town through illness. Photo Sales