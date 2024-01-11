Newcastle United will look to end a run of three Premier League defeats in a row when they welcome the reigning champions to St James’ Park on Saturday. Eddie Howe’s side were victorious against Sunderland last weekend, but have seen their position in the league slip to 9th after some poor form during the festive period.

The Magpies defeated City in the Carabao Cup in September, but lost the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium back in August. Howe still has a number of injury and fitness issues to contend with this weekend.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, could also be without a couple of his key players for their trip to the north east. There are questions surrounding the fitness of both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne heading into Saturday’s game.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester City:

1 . Kevin De Bruyne - doubt De Bruyne made his long awaited return to action at the weekend, coming on as a second-half substitute against Huddersfield Town. Whether the Belgian will be fit to start at St James’ Park is unknown at this point. Photo Sales

2 . John Stones - out Stones has had a foot injury and whilst a return in the not too distant future has been mooted, it is very unlikely that it will come at the weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Bernardo Silva - doubt Silva was left out of the squad that faced Huddersfield Town through illness. Photo Sales