Newcastle United v Man Utd: Both sides have injury concerns to deal with ahead of the clash at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Manchester United.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would make it six straight Premier League wins at St James’ Park and be the second time they have defeated the Red Devils this season having triumphed 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.

Whilst Erik ten Hag’s side are one of the in-form teams in the division, Newcastle will believe they are more than capable of securing a big win on Saturday, but they will have to do that without a raft of key players and on the back of a gruelling 90 minutes against PSG in midweek.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United:

1 . Jonny Evans - out Injuries have forced Evans into making a fair few first-team appearances this season, but a thigh injury will likely keep him out until mid-December.

2 . Jadon Sancho - out Sancho has been frozen out of first-team matters by ten Hag and only a resolution to that matter will see him make his return to the starting side.

3 . Lisandro Martinez - out Martinez aggravated a foot injury back in September and hasn't been seen in action since.