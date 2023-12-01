Newcastle United v Man Utd injury news: 19 players out of Premier League clash plus one doubt: gallery
Newcastle United v Man Utd: Both sides have injury concerns to deal with ahead of the clash at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Manchester United.
A win for Eddie Howe’s side would make it six straight Premier League wins at St James’ Park and be the second time they have defeated the Red Devils this season having triumphed 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month.
Whilst Erik ten Hag’s side are one of the in-form teams in the division, Newcastle will believe they are more than capable of securing a big win on Saturday, but they will have to do that without a raft of key players and on the back of a gruelling 90 minutes against PSG in midweek.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United: