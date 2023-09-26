News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Newcastle United v Manchester City injury news as 11 players set to miss Carabao Cup clash - gallery

Newcastle United v Manchester City injury news: Both teams will go into their Carabao Cup clash with a few team selection dilemmas.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup campaign begins with a very tough test against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at St James’ Park.

The Magpies come into the game on the back of their stunning 8-0 win over Sheffield United, whilst City triumphed 2-0 against Nottingham Forest to preserve their perfect start to the campaign in all competitions.

Both teams have Premier League and Champions League commitments to balance alongside a potential Carabao Cup journey and Guardiola has revealed that he may rest a few first-team players for their trip to Tyneside - alongside a plethora of other injury and suspension concerns.

Here, we take a look at the injury and suspension problems facing both teams ahead of the clash at St James’ Park:

De Bruyne hasn’t featured since the opening day of the Premier League season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Belgian still faces a number of weeks out and may not make his return to action until the new year.

De Bruyne hasn’t featured since the opening day of the Premier League season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Belgian still faces a number of weeks out and may not make his return to action until the new year.

Guardiola may also be without Silva for their trip to Tyneside after the Portuguese international picked up a leg injury during their Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda in midweek.

Guardiola may also be without Silva for their trip to Tyneside after the Portuguese international picked up a leg injury during their Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda in midweek.

Stones has missed the majority of City’s season to date and is still a few weeks away from making his return to the first-team.

Stones has missed the majority of City’s season to date and is still a few weeks away from making his return to the first-team.

Although Walker isn’t injured, Guardiola has ruled-him out of Wednesday night’s game, revealing he will rest the England international amid a packed fixture schedule.

Although Walker isn’t injured, Guardiola has ruled-him out of Wednesday night’s game, revealing he will rest the England international amid a packed fixture schedule.

