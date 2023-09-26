Newcastle United v Manchester City injury news: Both teams will go into their Carabao Cup clash with a few team selection dilemmas.

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup campaign begins with a very tough test against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at St James’ Park.

The Magpies come into the game on the back of their stunning 8-0 win over Sheffield United, whilst City triumphed 2-0 against Nottingham Forest to preserve their perfect start to the campaign in all competitions.

Both teams have Premier League and Champions League commitments to balance alongside a potential Carabao Cup journey and Guardiola has revealed that he may rest a few first-team players for their trip to Tyneside - alongside a plethora of other injury and suspension concerns.

Here, we take a look at the injury and suspension problems facing both teams ahead of the clash at St James’ Park:

1 . Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne hasn't featured since the opening day of the Premier League season and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Belgian still faces a number of weeks out and may not make his return to action until the new year.

2 . Bernardo Silva Guardiola may also be without Silva for their trip to Tyneside after the Portuguese international picked up a leg injury during their Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda in midweek.

3 . John Stones Stones has missed the majority of City's season to date and is still a few weeks away from making his return to the first-team.