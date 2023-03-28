Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they host Manchester United at St James’ Park - here is the latest team news.

Both Newcastle and Man United will be without some key players this weekend while there are fitness doubts over several others following the international break. There is a chance both sides could be without their top scorer on Sunday with Magpies winger Miguel Almiron ruled out with a thigh injury while Man United’s Marcus Rashford is a doubt after withdrawing from the England squad with a knock.

The Magpies have also had Sven Botman and Nick Pope withdraw from the Netherlands and England squads respectively due to fitness concerns. Pope has been carrying a knock but was able to play last-time out at Nottingham Forest while Botman was denied his first Netherlands cap after a bout of suspected food poisoning.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will miss the match due to suspension while his oppositional compatriot Joelinton will be back available for Newcastle after serving a two-match suspension.

There are also several other long-term absentees for both sides as they prepare for the crucial Champions League challenging clash. Victory for Newcastle would see them leapfrog Man United in the table and into the Champions League places.

Here are the current doubts and outs for Sunday’s Premier League match...

1 . Newcastle: Joelinton - available The Brazilian is back in contention following his two-match yellow card suspension. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Man United: Raphael Varane - doubt Varane is expected to return to action following the international break after picking up a knock. Photo Sales

3 . Man United: Marcus Rashford - doubt Manchester United forward is a ‘concern’ heading into Sunday’s match. A Man United statement read: “Marcus was able to get out on the grass at our training base on Monday, but the Reds’ leading goalscorer could only take part in a small session, away from the main group. There was no ball work involved. Rashford’s fitness will be a concern heading into the Premier League clash at Newcastle United.” Rashford was also thought to be a doubt ahead of the Carabao Cup final but ended up starting and scoring in the match against the Magpies. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Man United: Anthony Martial - doubt Martial is out with a groin injury curently, but he too shoud be close to returning after the break. Photo Sales