Newcastle United v Man United early team news: Seven out & eight doubts after Rashford update - photos
Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they host Manchester United at St James’ Park - here is the latest team news.
Both Newcastle and Man United will be without some key players this weekend while there are fitness doubts over several others following the international break. There is a chance both sides could be without their top scorer on Sunday with Magpies winger Miguel Almiron ruled out with a thigh injury while Man United’s Marcus Rashford is a doubt after withdrawing from the England squad with a knock.
The Magpies have also had Sven Botman and Nick Pope withdraw from the Netherlands and England squads respectively due to fitness concerns. Pope has been carrying a knock but was able to play last-time out at Nottingham Forest while Botman was denied his first Netherlands cap after a bout of suspected food poisoning.
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will miss the match due to suspension while his oppositional compatriot Joelinton will be back available for Newcastle after serving a two-match suspension.
There are also several other long-term absentees for both sides as they prepare for the crucial Champions League challenging clash. Victory for Newcastle would see them leapfrog Man United in the table and into the Champions League places.
Here are the current doubts and outs for Sunday’s Premier League match...