Newcastle United v Norwich City: Is there a live stream? How can I follow the game? Are tickets still available?

Steve Bruce’s side face fellow Premier League opposition before opening up the competitive campaign with a home tie against West Ham United.

It’ll be the second time the Magpies have faced English top-flight opposition in pre-season having lost 1-0 at Burnley on Tuesday.

When is Newcastle United v Norwich City?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, the home of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United host Norwich City in their final game of pre-season on Saturday, August 7.

Kick-off at St James’s Park is 2pm.

Is Newcastle United v Norwich City available to watch?

A live stream will NOT be in operation.

This is because the EFL have communicated that UEFA article 48/closed hours rules will be in effect due to the Football League season starting that weekend.

In previous friendlies at Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Burton Albion, Newcastle have provided live commentary via NUFCTV with BBC Newcastle’s Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson.

How can I follow Newcastle United v Norwich City?

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth will be in position at St James’s Park.

Check out the Shields Gazette for all the latest updates, reaction, analysis and more.

Are there any tickets remaining for Newcastle United v Norwich City?

Tickets remain on sale at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

However, prices will increase to £20 for adults and £10 for concessions on the day of the game.

Fans are advised to purchase tickets in advance via NUFC.co.uk or getting in touch with the club’s box office.

What are the odds for Newcastle United v Norwich City?

No odds are currently being offered due to Newcastle United v Norwich City being a pre-season friendly.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.