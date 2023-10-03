Newcastle United face PSG at St James’ Park in their second Champions League group stage match. The hosts drew 0-0 at the San Siro in their opening game of the competition whilst PSG were 2-0 victors over Borussia Dortmund.
However, a hectic recent schedule means both teams will head into Wednesday’s match with their fair share of injury concerns. Newcastle are currently in the midst of a mini injury ‘crisis’ whilst their visitors will be without a couple of their key players for the trip to Tyneside.
Here, we take a look at injury and team news from both camps ahead of the clash between Newcastle United and PSG:
1. Nuno Mendes
A hamstring injury will sideline Mendes for a number of months - meaning the full-back may miss both group stage games against Newcastle United. Mendes suffered the injury during pre-season and hasn’t played for PSG this season.
The 21-year-old Portuguese international was voted as PSG’s Young Player of the Year last season and will undergo surgery to fix his injury.
2. Marco Asensio
Asensio withdrew from international duty last month after suffering a foot injury during Spain’s win over Georgia. The 27-year-old is yet to make his return to action since that injury and is a doubt for Wednesday’s game.
3. Hugo Ekitike
Ekitike will not feature in the Champions League this season after he wasn’t named in PSG’s 23-man squad for the competition. The Frenchman has found himself down the pecking order at the Parc Des Princes this season and has featured just once this season - coming in an eight minute cameo against Lorient in August.
4. Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe was regarded as a doubt for Wednesday’s game after limping off during their win over Marseille last weekend. Despite injury forcing Mbappe off after just 32 minutes of that match, he was fit enough to return to the starting XI for their game against Clermont Foot. The World Cup winner will almost certainly start against Newcastle United on Wednesday against a Magpies side that may be slightly depleted at centre-back.