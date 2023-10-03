4 . Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe was regarded as a doubt for Wednesday’s game after limping off during their win over Marseille last weekend. Despite injury forcing Mbappe off after just 32 minutes of that match, he was fit enough to return to the starting XI for their game against Clermont Foot. The World Cup winner will almost certainly start against Newcastle United on Wednesday against a Magpies side that may be slightly depleted at centre-back.