Newcastle United v Rayo Vallecano: Eddie Howe’s predicted starting XI with calls made on Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey - photo gallery
Newcastle United return to St James’s Park as they host La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).
The Magpies enjoyed a successful mid-season training camp in Saudi Arabia - one that ended with them lifting the Diriyah Cup following a 5-0 win over Al-Hilal.
Preparations for their return to domestic football continue this weekend against Rayo Vallecano - with the Spanish side having a few familiar faces within their ranks.
Former Magpie Florian Lejeune is on-loan at Vallecano and is expected to make his return to Tyneside, two years after initially leaving the club. Former Premier League flops Falcao and Bebe also play for Vallecano and could feature on Saturday.
But who will play for Newcastle? Their World Cup representatives aren’t likely to feature - meaning a few squad players could get the chance to impress Eddie Howe.
Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to start the clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday: