Newcastle United return to St James’s Park as they host La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).

The Magpies enjoyed a successful mid-season training camp in Saudi Arabia - one that ended with them lifting the Diriyah Cup following a 5-0 win over Al-Hilal.

Preparations for their return to domestic football continue this weekend against Rayo Vallecano - with the Spanish side having a few familiar faces within their ranks.

Former Magpie Florian Lejeune is on-loan at Vallecano and is expected to make his return to Tyneside, two years after initially leaving the club. Former Premier League flops Falcao and Bebe also play for Vallecano and could feature on Saturday.

But who will play for Newcastle? Their World Cup representatives aren’t likely to feature - meaning a few squad players could get the chance to impress Eddie Howe.

Here, we take a look at the side Howe could select to start the clash with Rayo Vallecano on Saturday:

1. GK: Loris Karius Karius started the friendly with Al-Hilal and has expressed his desire to stay at Newcastle United. Nick Pope’s England excursion means he will likely miss the clash with Rayo Vallecano, giving Karius another chance to impress - and his first appearance at St James’s Park as a Magpies player. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. RB: Javi Manquillo Manquillo has found game time very limited recently but will likely be handed a rare opportunity to start on Saturday. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle’s club captain has impressed when asked to start by his manager. Although he hasn’t started many games this season, Lascelles remains a very reliable option in the heart of the defence. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Botman was very unlucky not to be selected by Louis Van Gaal in his Netherlands squad for the World Cup - but that omission is to Newcastle United’s benefit with the defender now fully rested ahead of the return of competitive football. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales