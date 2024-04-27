Newcastle United v Sheffield United: Early team news as 18 OUT plus five doubts: photos

Newcastle United host Sheffield United this afternoon with both sides having a plethora of injury concerns to deal with.

Joe Buck
Published 27th Apr 2024
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 12:24 BST

Newcastle United host the Blades just three days after they were defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Eddie Howe’s side were disappointing in the capital and will be hoping to bounce back against Chris Wilder’s side.

However, they will likely have to do that without a whole host of injured players with Howe admitting he is unlikely to be able to welcome back any of the sidelined players that missed Wednesday’s game. Wilder, meanwhile, also has a number of selection headaches to deal with at St James’ Park.

Oli McBurnie will definitely miss Saturday’s game whilst a seven-strong list of sidelined players are also expected to miss out. A handful of other doubts mean neither side have a full complement of players to pick from in the north east.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Sheffield United:

An ankle injury suffered by Lowe back in February prematurely curtailed his season and the 26-year-old isn’t expected to feature again this season.

Max Lowe - out: An ankle injury suffered by Lowe back in February prematurely curtailed his season and the 26-year-old isn't expected to feature again this season.

Norrington-Davies will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Rhys Norrington-Davies - out: Norrington-Davies will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

McAtee was substituted as a substitute against Manchester United. He is regarded as a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.

James McAtee - doubt: McAtee was substituted as a substitute against Manchester United. He is regarded as a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.

McBurnie has suffered a groin injury and won’t feature again this season.

Oli McBurnie - out: McBurnie has suffered a groin injury and won't feature again this season.

