Newcastle United host the Blades on Saturday just three days after they were defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Eddie Howe’s side were disappointing in the capital and will be hoping to bounce back against the Blades.

However, they will likely have to do that without a whole host of injured players with Howe admitting he is unlikely to be able to welcome back any of the sidelined players that missed Wednesday’s game. Chris Wilder, meanwhile, also has a number of selection headaches to deal with at St James’ Park.

Oli McBurnie will definitely miss Saturday’s game whilst a seven-strong list of sidelined players are also expected to miss out. A handful of other doubts mean neither side have a full complement of players to pick from in the north east.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Sheffield United:

Max Lowe - out An ankle injury suffered by Lowe back in February prematurely curtailed his season and the 26-year-old isn't expected to feature again this season.

Rhys Norrington-Davies - out Norrington-Davies will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

James McAtee - doubt McAtee was substituted as a substitute against Manchester United. He is regarded as a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.