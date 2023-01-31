Here is some early team news ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park

Newcastle take a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg as they aim to reach their first cup final this century and first at the new Wembley Stadium. Eddie Howe’s side have a free weekend as a result of being knocked out of the FA Cup while Southampton host Blackpool before making the long journey up north for Tuesday night’s semi-final tie (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies won the first leg at St Mary’s thanks to a second half strike by Joelinton. Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car was sent off late on for a second bookable offence during the match but will serve his one-match suspension against Blackpool this weekend before being back in contention on Tuesday night.

As it stands, Newcastle have no fresh injury concerns to worry about heading into the match while Saints winger Moussa Djenepo is a doubt after being used as a concussion substitute during the match at St Mary’s earlier in the week.

The backdrop of deadline day also leaves certain players unavailable. Jonjo Shelvey is set to secure a move to Nottingham Forest and was likely to be ruled out for the match due to a calf injury regardless.

January signings Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby are set to watch the match from the stands. Gordon is also cup tied having appeared in the competition for Everton in the earlier rounds.

Here are the current player doubts and outs for Newcastle and Southampton heading into Tuesday night’s crucial semi-final tie...

Southampton: Moussa Djenepo - doubt The winger was taken off with a suspected concussion after clashing with Nick Pope in the first leg. He may remain rested as a precaution.

Southampton: Alex McCarthy - doubt The goalkeeper is a doubt for the match with a foot injury.

Southampton: Armel Bella-Kotchap - doubt Unlikely to feature due to a knee injury.

Southampton: Juan Larios - out Has been out for an extended spell with a groin injury.