Newcastle United’s line-up to face Southampton at St James’ Park has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making four changes and a few key players missing.

Eddie Howe has named four changes to the side that beat Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday with Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Matt Targett and Miguel Almiron all dropping out in place of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy.

Wilson, Targett and Almiron have all dropped to the bench while Longstaff is out after picking up a foot injury at Everton. Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett have returned to the matchday squad on the bench with Longstaff out and club captain Jamaal Lascelles also missing.

Newcastle go into the match looking to continue their fine run of form which has seen them pick up 21 points out of the last 24 available. A win against a struggling Southampton side would further boost The Magpies’ Champions League hopes.

United currently sit third in the Premier League table, eight points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand and just six games to play.

Meanwhile Southampton are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points, six points from safety and 38 behind Newcastle in the table.

Here is Newcastle’s list of absentees for today’s match...

1 . Sean Longstaff - foot Misses the match after picking up a foot injury against Everton.

2 . Jamaal Lascelles - tbc In attendance at St James' Park for the match but has dropped off the bench with a knock.

3 . Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring Misses his fifth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

4 . Emil Krafth - knee Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.