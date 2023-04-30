News you can trust since 1849
Why key Newcastle United trio & five others are out for against Southampton - photos

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Southampton at St James’ Park has been confirmed with Eddie Howe making four changes and a few key players missing.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:31 BST

Eddie Howe has named four changes to the side that beat Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday with Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Matt Targett and Miguel Almiron all dropping out in place of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy.

Wilson, Targett and Almiron have all dropped to the bench while Longstaff is out after picking up a foot injury at Everton. Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett have returned to the matchday squad on the bench with Longstaff out and club captain Jamaal Lascelles also missing.

Newcastle go into the match looking to continue their fine run of form which has seen them pick up 21 points out of the last 24 available. A win against a struggling Southampton side would further boost The Magpies’ Champions League hopes.

United currently sit third in the Premier League table, eight points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand and just six games to play.

Meanwhile Southampton are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points, six points from safety and 38 behind Newcastle in the table.

Here is Newcastle’s list of absentees for today’s match...

Misses the match after picking up a foot injury against Everton.

1. Sean Longstaff - foot

Misses the match after picking up a foot injury against Everton.

In attendance at St James' Park for the match but has dropped off the bench with a knock.

2. Jamaal Lascelles - tbc

In attendance at St James’ Park for the match but has dropped off the bench with a knock. Photo: Stu Forster

Misses his fifth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

3. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

Misses his fifth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

4. Emil Krafth - knee

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster

