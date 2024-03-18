Newcastle United Under-21’s went in search of derby day victory at the Academy of Light when they faced Sunderland in the Premier League 2. The Magpies came into the clash bottom of the table and missing a few of their key players.
The Black Cats, meanwhile, had six first-team candidates in their starting XI including Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack, Mason Burstow and Timothy Pembele in their starting side. Despite this, the Magpies took the lead early on through Kyle Crossley.
Crossley pounced on an error before smashing a left-footed shot past a despairing Nathan Bishop. The Magpies held out until the 38th minute when Corry Evans struck a delightful effort into the top corner.
However, they then retook the lead before the half-time break courtesy of Cathal Heffernan. The former AC Milan man got himself on the end of Jamie Miley’s corner to restore their lead.
After going into the break ahead, Newcastle continued their impressive display and deservedly extended their lead through Crossley. Diallo’s cross found the no.9 who had a simple task in placing the ball beyond the goalkeeper.
Newcastle were very comfortable but Joe Ryder’s late strike made it a nervy final few minutes but they were able to hold on and record a memorable win. Here are our player ratings from the game: