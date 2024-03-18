Newcastle United Under-21’s went in search of derby day victory at the Academy of Light when they faced Sunderland in the Premier League 2. The Magpies came into the clash bottom of the table and missing a few of their key players.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, had six first-team candidates in their starting XI including Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack, Mason Burstow and Timothy Pembele in their starting side. Despite this, the Magpies took the lead early on through Kyle Crossley.

Crossley pounced on an error before smashing a left-footed shot past a despairing Nathan Bishop. The Magpies held out until the 38th minute when Corry Evans struck a delightful effort into the top corner.

However, they then retook the lead before the half-time break courtesy of Cathal Heffernan. The former AC Milan man got himself on the end of Jamie Miley’s corner to restore their lead.

After going into the break ahead, Newcastle continued their impressive display and deservedly extended their lead through Crossley. Diallo’s cross found the no.9 who had a simple task in placing the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Newcastle were very comfortable but Joe Ryder’s late strike made it a nervy final few minutes but they were able to hold on and record a memorable win. Here are our player ratings from the game:

Will Brown - 7 Had very little to do in the opening stages. Could do very little about Evans' equaliser. Denied Burstow with a good save minutes later - although the striker was in an offside position. Was very quiet in the second period but was alert to stop a rasping effort from Thomas Watson.

Rory Powell - 7 Did well defensively and looked solid. Put in some strong challenges. Replaced by Parkinson just before the hour.

Dylan Charlton - 7 Pressed very well and didn't give his winger or opposition full-back time to settle on the ball. Very tidy display.

Ciaran Thompson - 7 Dealt well with the threat of Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow. Moved to right back from centre-half just before the hour.