Becky Langley’s side made the short trip to the Stadium of Light aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Durham last time out. A dramatic 89th minute goal from the visitors inflicted Newcastle United’s first Championship defeat of the season having won two and drawn one of their three games before that.
Sunderland, meanwhile, had taken four points from their first four matches and were denied all three points against Charlton Athletic last weekend thanks to two goals in the last ten minutes by the Addicks. Heading into the game, the two sides were separated by just two places in the table with Bristol City the only side sandwiched between them.
Newcastle were forced to weather an early storm from their hosts as Claudia Moan got an early touch of the ball to settle the nerves against her former club. Newcastle’s first opening came after 8 minutes when Rachel Furness had a glancing header go just wide of Demi Lambourne’s goal.
The Magpies continued to dominate the ball and play throughout the first period and looked a threat from set-pieces, without testing Lambourne. They were eventually able to make their dominance pay when Beth Lumsden cut inside onto her right foot to slam the ball home and send the away end into raptures.
Sunderland regrouped and had a couple of chances, one saved well by Moan and another that saw a header sail over the bar. The first-half ended with Langley’s side heading into the break with a deserved lead.
Here are our half-time player ratings from Newcastle United Women’s clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:
Newcastle United Women team: Claudia Moan, Demi Stokes, Amber-Keegan Stobbs, Olivia Watt, Elysia Boddy, Shania Hayles, Rachel Furness, Issy Sibley, Jasmine McQuade, Charlotte Potts, Beth Lumsden
Substitutes: Grace Donnelly, Hannah Hawkins, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson, Kacie Elson, Hannah Greenwood, Amy Andrews, Sophie Hayood, Lois Joel
