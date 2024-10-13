Becky Langley’s side made the short trip to the Stadium of Light aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Durham last time out. A dramatic 89th minute goal from the visitors inflicted Newcastle United’s first Championship defeat of the season having won two and drawn one of their three games before that.

Sunderland, meanwhile, had taken four points from their first four matches and were denied all three points against Charlton Athletic last weekend thanks to two goals in the last ten minutes by the Addicks. Heading into the game, the two sides were separated by just two places in the table with Bristol City the only side sandwiched between them.

Newcastle were forced to weather an early storm from their hosts as Claudia Moan got an early touch of the ball to settle the nerves against her former club. Newcastle’s first opening came after 8 minutes when Rachel Furness had a glancing header go just wide of Demi Lambourne’s goal.

The Magpies continued to dominate the ball and play throughout the first period and looked a threat from set-pieces, without testing Lambourne. They were eventually able to make their dominance pay when Beth Lumsden cut inside onto her right foot to slam the ball home and send the away end into raptures.

Sunderland regrouped and had a couple of chances, one saved well by Moan and another that saw a header sail over the bar. The first-half ended with Langley’s side heading into the break with a deserved lead.

Here are our half-time player ratings from Newcastle United Women’s clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:

Newcastle United Women team: Claudia Moan, Demi Stokes, Amber-Keegan Stobbs, Olivia Watt, Elysia Boddy, Shania Hayles, Rachel Furness, Issy Sibley, Jasmine McQuade, Charlotte Potts, Beth Lumsden

Substitutes: Grace Donnelly, Hannah Hawkins, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson, Kacie Elson, Hannah Greenwood, Amy Andrews, Sophie Hayood, Lois Joel

1 . Claudia Moan - 8 Moan’s first appearance against the club she left in summer. Will be happy to have made a good stop early on to stop a promising attack. Was on hand to deny Kitching an opener in the 27th minute with a solid save down low. Pulled off an important save in the 34th minute to deny Eleanor Dale. Made some crucial stops in the second half to preserve her side’s slender lead near the end of the game. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Demi Stokes - 7 Faced the side she left in 2011. Struggled to influence proceedings too much in the first period but was very solid defensively and a calming influence throughout. Should have put the game beyond doubt but her close range effort was saved by Lambourne. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Olivia Watt - 7 Defensively solid and worked well with Sibley going forward. Got caught under the ball early on but recovered well. Could have conceded a penalty just after the hour mark, but the shout was waved away by the referee. | Getty Images Photo Sales