Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday aiming to continue their good form since the international break. Seven points from three games has helped the Magpies strengthen their hopes of qualifying for European football next season - but they face a stern test of their credentials against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

They will be keen to avenge their 4-1 defeat in north London back in December and know a win against Spurs, like they discovered during their stunning 6-1 win in this fixture last season, can go a long way to helping them realise their European ambitions. However, like many games this season, Eddie Howe has a number of injury issues to contend with within his squad.

Long-term absentees like Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali continue to be absent whilst they will be sweating on the fitness of Joe Willock who limped off against Fulham last weekend. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Spurs at St James’ Park:

1 . Richarlison - doubt Richarlison was rested for Spurs’ win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday with the intention of him then being available to face Newcastle United. Time will tell if that was the correct call and that the Brazilian will be fit to start at the weekend. Photo Sales

2 . Fraser Forster - out The former Newcastle United man has suffered a foot injury and won’t be available for selection this weekend. He could be out for the remainder of the campaign. Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Sessegnon - out Sessegnon just can’t catch a break with injuries and a hamstring problem will keep him out for the rest of the season. Photo Sales