Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Early team news as 15 out with two doubts: photos

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou had injury concerns to deal with at St James’ Park today.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Apr 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur today aiming to continue their good form since the international break. Seven points from three games has helped the Magpies strengthen their hopes of qualifying for European football next season - but they face a stern test of their credentials against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

They will be keen to avenge their 4-1 defeat in north London back in December and know a win against Spurs, like they discovered during their stunning 6-1 win in this fixture last season, can go a long way to helping them realise their European ambitions. However, like many games this season, Eddie Howe has a number of injury issues to contend with within his squad.

Long-term absentees like Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali continue to be absent whilst they will be sweating on the fitness of Lewis Hall after Howe admitted on Friday that he hadn’t trained after suffering a quad injury. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Spurs at St James’ Park:

Richarlison was rested for Spurs’ win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday but he won't feature at St James' Park.

1. Richarlison - out

The former Newcastle United man has suffered a foot injury and won’t be available for selection this weekend. He could be out for the remainder of the campaign.

2. Fraser Forster - out

Sessegnon just can’t catch a break with injuries and a hamstring problem will keep him out for the rest of the season.

3. Ryan Sessegnon - out

Solomon has a knee problem and won’t be involved on Saturday.

4. Manor Solomon - out

Solomon has a knee problem and won’t be involved on Saturday.

