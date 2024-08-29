Both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou’s sides have taken four points from their first two games with their meeting on Sunday set to be a good barometer of where both teams are at the early stages of the season. Newcastle United won this meeting 4-0 back in April, but will be wary of a Spurs team that put four past Everton at the weekend.
Howe will continue to be without Fabian Schar as he serves the final match of his three game ban following his red card against Southampton. He will also have to deal with a number of long-term injuries as well as a fresh blow for Joe Willock who limped off against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Spurs, meanwhile, also have a couple of injuries to worry about with their star summer signing, Dominic Solanke, potentially set to miss the trip to St James’ Park. The former Bournemouth man enjoys a good record against the Magpies from his time at the Vitality Stadium.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur:
