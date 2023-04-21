Here is the latest team news as Newcastle United prepare to host Champions League qualification rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand. The match at St James’ Park could see The Magpies move further clear of their opponents with a victory heading into the final run of matches this season while a win for Tottenham would see them move level on points with Eddie Howe’s side.

Both United and Spurs will be dusting themselves off after surprise defeats over the weekend. Newcastle suffered their heaviest loss of the season as Aston Villa claimed a 3-0 win while Tottenham suffered a late 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs defender Clement Lenglet was forced off during the match due to injury and could miss Sunday’s match at St James’ Park as a result. The Frenchman has been a regular in Tottenham’s back-line this season.

Spurs boss Christian Stellini suggested the defender was touch and go for the match in his press conference.

Newcastle’s only major doubt heading into the game is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury. And Eddie Howe confirmed during his Friday morning press conference that the Frenchman would miss Sunday’s match.

Howe said: “There hasn’t been a setback. It’s just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought, but no major setback. With hamstring injuries, we have to be careful.”

Asked if Saint-Maximin was back in the country, United’s head coach added: “No, he’s not back in the country yet. We’ll see him early next week. But Maxi’s fine.”

But Spurs have several issues with a number of players already ruled out.

Here is the current injury list involving both teams ahead of Sunday’s big match...

Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin - out Saint-Maximin has been in France recovering in France after suffering another hamstring injury set-back. Eddie Howe has claimed the winger won't be available this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur - Clement Lenglet - doubt The French defender suffered an injury during Spurs' defeat to Bournemouth and is awaiting further assessment. He is unlikely to recover in time to face Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur - Ben Davies - out The Welsh full-back has been out with a thigh injury but is closing in on a return. Stellini suggested Sunday would be too soon for the defender.

Tottenham Hotspur - Rodrigo Bentancur - out Spurs were dealt a major injury blow earlier this season as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up an ACL injury.