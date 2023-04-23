Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial match at St James’ Park this afternoon (2pm kick-off) - here is some early team news.

The match is set to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification with Newcastle sitting three points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table ahead of the match. The Magpies currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot with a game in hand on their opponents.

Eddie Howe’s side will be without Allan Saint-Maximin for the match as the winger continues to recover from a hamstring issue. The Newcastle boss claimed there were no other injury concerns heading into the game though Emil Krafth remains out with an ACL issue.

But Spurs have several injury and suspension issues themselves with a number of players unavailable for today’s match. Clement Lenglet is a doubt for the match after picking up a foot injury in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth last weekend. A late call will be made on the defender.

Here is the current list of doubts and absentees expexted for both sides this afternoon...

1 . Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin - out Saint-Maximin has been in France recovering in France after suffering another hamstring injury set-back. Eddie Howe has claimed the winger won’t be available this weekend. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Tottenham Hotspur - Clement Lenglet - doubt The French defender suffered an injury during Spurs’ defeat to Bournemouth and is awaiting further assessment. He will have a late fitness test ahead of the match. Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham Hotspur - Ben Davies - doubt The Welsh full-back has been out with a thigh injury but is closing in on a return. Stellini suggested Sunday would be too soon for the defender. Photo Sales

4 . Tottenham Hotspur - Rodrigo Bentancur - out Spurs were dealt a major injury blow earlier this season as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up an ACL injury. Photo Sales