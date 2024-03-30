Newcastle United host West Ham today knowing a win is vital in their hopes of qualifying for European football next season. Defeat against the Hammers could see the Magpies slip seven points behind their opponents in the table, whilst a win would put them within a point with a game in hand over David Moyes’ side.

Newcastle will go into the game on the back of defeats in their last two outings having been beaten by both Chelsea and Manchester City before the international break. They will also have to deal with the absence of Sven Botman after it was confirmed that the Dutchman will undergo surgery to fix a knee injury and be out for a minimum of six months.

Lewis Miley has also been ruled out of the game having sustained a back injury whilst away with England Under-20’s.

Injuries to Miley and Botman sees them join Joelinton, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson as long-term absentees whilst there are still doubts surrounding the fitness of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento who both missed out on international duty through injury. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham:

Edson Alvarez - out Alvarez has been shown ten yellow cards and thus has been handed a two game Premier League suspension.

Mohammed Kudus - doubt Kudus missed Ghana's defeat against Nigeria with a shoulder injury. He is a doubt for Saturday's game.

Maxwel Cornet - doubt Cornet has returned to training after an injury that has kept him out of their last four Premier League games. He is a doubt to feature at St James' Park.