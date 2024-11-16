Dan Burn will miss the clash with West Ham through suspension, whilst Emil Krafth has also been ruled out of action for a couple of months with a collarbone injury. That leaves Howe desperately short of options in defence as he remains without a couple of his long-term absentees.

There is hope that he can have a couple of faces back for the visit of Julen Lopetegi’s side, however, with Newcastle United aiming to make it four wins on the spin in all competitions. Their visitors, meanwhile, have had a slow start to life under their new manager and will be without Mohammed Kudus through suspension.

The Ghanaian international scored in both games against the Magpies last season and will serve the fourth match of a five game ban when his side travel to the north east. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham:

1 . Mohammed Kudus - out Kudus was handed a five-match ban in all following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur last month. He will be suspended for West Ham’s trip to St James’ Park. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Niclas Fullkrug - out Fullkrug picked up an injury which is taking longer to heal and Loptegui has confirmed he may miss the whole of November as he recovers from the issue. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - out Lascelles’ ACL injury is expected to keep him out of action until the new year at least. He suffered the injury against West Ham back in March. | Getty Images Photo Sales