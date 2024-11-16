Newcastle United v West Ham injury news as six out plus Callum Wilson update: photos

Eddie Howe is facing a mini-crisis in defence when Newcastle United face West Ham at St James’ Park following the international break.

Dan Burn will miss the clash with West Ham through suspension, whilst Emil Krafth has also been ruled out of action for a couple of months with a collarbone injury. That leaves Howe desperately short of options in defence as he remains without a couple of his long-term absentees.

There is hope that he can have a couple of faces back for the visit of Julen Lopetegi’s side, however, with Newcastle United aiming to make it four wins on the spin in all competitions. Their visitors, meanwhile, have had a slow start to life under their new manager and will be without Mohammed Kudus through suspension.

The Ghanaian international scored in both games against the Magpies last season and will serve the fourth match of a five game ban when his side travel to the north east. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham:

Kudus was handed a five-match ban in all following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur last month. He will be suspended for West Ham’s trip to St James’ Park.

1. Mohammed Kudus - out

Fullkrug picked up an injury which is taking longer to heal and Loptegui has confirmed he may miss the whole of November as he recovers from the issue.

2. Niclas Fullkrug - out

Lascelles’ ACL injury is expected to keep him out of action until the new year at least. He suffered the injury against West Ham back in March.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - out

Botman is edging nearer to a return but that will likely come in the new year. The Dutchman injured his ACL in March and the club will not rush him back into action.

4. Sven Botman - out

