Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak leaves the pitch after being struck on the head with a ball.`

Newcastle United v West Ham team news: Alexander Isak & six others out for Eddie Howe’s side - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face West Ham United in the Premier League at St James’s Park has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago

Eddie Howe has made one forced change to his Newcastle side that beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night with Bruno Guimaraes suspended. Allan Saint-Maximin has been brought into the side in the Brazilian’s place for his first Premier League start since August.

Meanwhile on the bench, Alexander Isak misses out after being withdrawn as a concussion substitute on Tuesday night. Anthony Gordon is on the bench following his arrival from Everton and could make his debut today while Ryan Fraser is back on the bench for the first time in the league since Boxing Day.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Brun; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

NUFC subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s missing players from Saturday’s Premier League match...

1. Alexander Isak - concussion

Misses out after being withdrawn as a concussion substitute against Southampton.

2. Harrison Ashby - tactical

Not included in the squad to face his former club following his deadline day signing for Newcastle.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. Javier Manquillo - knee

Out for the next few weeks after picking up a knee injury in training.

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

Photo: Getty

