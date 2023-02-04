Newcastle United v West Ham team news: Alexander Isak & six others out for Eddie Howe’s side - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face West Ham United in the Premier League at St James’s Park has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made one forced change to his Newcastle side that beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night with Bruno Guimaraes suspended. Allan Saint-Maximin has been brought into the side in the Brazilian’s place for his first Premier League start since August.
Meanwhile on the bench, Alexander Isak misses out after being withdrawn as a concussion substitute on Tuesday night. Anthony Gordon is on the bench following his arrival from Everton and could make his debut today while Ryan Fraser is back on the bench for the first time in the league since Boxing Day.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Brun; Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
NUFC subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson
Here are Newcastle United’s missing players from Saturday’s Premier League match...