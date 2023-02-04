Eddie Howe has made one forced change to his Newcastle side that beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night with Bruno Guimaraes suspended. Allan Saint-Maximin has been brought into the side in the Brazilian’s place for his first Premier League start since August.

Meanwhile on the bench, Alexander Isak misses out after being withdrawn as a concussion substitute on Tuesday night. Anthony Gordon is on the bench following his arrival from Everton and could make his debut today while Ryan Fraser is back on the bench for the first time in the league since Boxing Day.