Newcastle United v Wolves: Team and injury news as key £59m duo out - gallery

Newcastle United v Wolves injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Gary O’Neil have a few selection headaches to deal with ahead of today’s game.

By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT

Newcastle United face Wolves on Saturday at St James’ Park, aiming to capitalise on their penalty shootout win over Blackburn Rovers in midweek. The Magpies were under-par at Ewood Park but progressed thanks to the heroics of Martin Dubravka.

They were able to hand starts to Alexander Isak and Joe Willock in that game, however, whilst Eddie Howe welcomed back Elliot Anderson to the first-team fold after a four-month absence. Newcastle United were defeated by Arsenal last weekend - a result that meant Wolves were able to leapfrog them in the table following their win over Sheffield United.

Gary O’Neil’s side also enjoyed FA Cup success in midweek by beating Brighton and Hove Albion at Molineux. However, their win was overshadowed by injury to their joint-top scorer Hwang Hee-chan. 

Speaking on Friday, O'Neil admitted he would be without the South Korean international for the trip to the north east, whilst he will also be unable to call on fellow joint-top scorer Matheus Cunha. we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash against Wolves later today.

Cunha is Wolves’ joint-top scorer in all competitions this season, but he won’t feature against Newcastle United this weekend. Cunha suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford earlier this month and he is unlikely to make a return to the team until after this month’s international break.

1. Matheus Cunha - out

Wolves’ other joint-top scorer this season, Hwang Hee-chan, will miss Saturday’s game. O’Neil admitted he would be ‘amazed’ to have the striker at his disposal at St James’ Park.

2. Hwang Hee-chan - out

Pope dislocated his shoulder during the win over Manchester United in December. There is hope that he could be back in action later this month, however.

3. Nick Pope - out

Tonali was handed a 10-month ban from football meaning he won’t be available for selection until the beginning of next season.

4. Sandro Tonali - out

