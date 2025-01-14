Both Newcastle United and Wolves progressed in the FA Cup at the weekend against lower league opposition, although both were made to work for their wins by Bromley and Bristol City respectively. Pereira handed a debut to new signing Emmanuel Agbadou at Ashton Gate, whilst Howe was able to rest a few of his key players, including Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy.

Whilst the latter duo were given the all clear to feature on Wednesday night by Howe on Tuesday morning, Newcastle’s head coach admitted that Isak hadn’t yet trained with the group this week. The Swedish international has netted in seven consecutive Premier League matches and goes in search of a club-record eighth game in succession against Wolves.

Howe also revealed that Harvey Barnes, who netted a stunning winner in the reverse fixture, will be sidelined for around a month with a muscle injury he picked up at the weekend. Wolves, meanwhile, will have Matheus Cunha back from a two-match ban for their trip to St James’ Park.