Newcastle United have been linked with a Marc Guehi transfer alternative this week.

Newcastle are looking to do business with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer as they prepare to enter talks to sign forward Joao Pedro.

The 23-year-old is understood to be available for around £60million and is open to joining Newcastle, whom he previously agreed to join back in 2022 before a deal collapsed.

Joao Pedro missed Brighton’s final five matches of the season due to suspension and a training ground bust-up.

And it just so happens Newcastle have now been linked with the player he clashed with.

Newcastle United eye defensive additions

It’s no secret that Newcastle want to sign a centre-back this summer; their interest in Guehi from Crystal Palace is long-standing after failed bids last summer.

Alternative options are also being assessed as Eddie Howe wants to bolster his ageing back line. In Newcastle’s senior squad, Sven Botman is the only central defender below the age of 30.

Botman and Dan Burn are also the only two centre-backs contracted beyond next summer.

A new centre back for Newcastle is likely this summer, and the club have a few targets lined up.

Our sister title, 3 Added Minutes, claims Newcastle are interested in signing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke and have made contact with the player’s representatives.

The 25-year-old Dutch international has been a regular at Brighton over the past two seasons and has also attracted interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Newcastle’s reported interest comes after two controversial incidents towards the back end of last season that would certainly make a potential transfer more intriguing.

Newcastle United red card

Newcastle’s season threatened to be derailed after they lost 2-1 to Brighton in the FA Cup at St James’ Park back in March.

Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card for clashing with Van Hecke and striking him in the head with his arm. Newcastle fans proceeded to boo Van Hecke for the remainder of the match as Gordon’s suspension meant he would miss the Carabao Cup final.

Fortunately, Newcastle were able to quickly get things back on track by winning the Carabao Cup and putting together a run of results in the Premier League that ensured Champions League qualification.

But Van Hecke isn’t exactly the most popular figure on Tyneside and may not be the most popular with one of Newcastle’s top transfer targets.

Joao Pedro training ground bust-up

Joao Pedro was left out of the Brighton squad for the two games of the Premier League season due to a ‘small issue’ in training.

The Athletic reported that the issue in question was a training ground altercation with Van Hecke.

So the defender has already got on the bad side of Gordon, the Newcastle fans and the club’s top summer transfer target. Sounds perfect!

It’s worth noting Gordon was previously involved in an on-field altercation with Fabian Schar during his time as an Everton player and was booed at St James’ Park before signing for Newcastle the following January. Two seasons later, the 24-year-old is a key member of Eddie Howe’s squad and a fan favourite.