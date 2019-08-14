Newcastle United verdict: The big tactical conundrum facing Steve Bruce at Norwich City
We sat down with Newcastle United writer Liam Kennedy, as he offered his verdict on the opening week of the Premier League season.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 17:30
And ahead of the trip to Norwich City, we discussed a key tactical dilemma facing manager Steve Bruce – with both Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin battling for a starting spot.
Watch out full insight into the current happenings at St James’s Park in the video above – as we dissect the latest from around the club.