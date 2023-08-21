A 1-0 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium won't be too much cause for concern for Newcastle United as a new week dawns on Tyneside.

Next up for Eddie Howe's side is the visit of Liverpool on Sunday and a chance to test their mettle against Jurgen Klopp's inconsistent Reds. Here's your Monday morning Newcastle United transfer round-up.

Magpies ‘very close’ to Inter prodigy

Newcastle United are 'very close' to completing a move for Irish football prodigy Kevin Zefi from Inter Milan. Claciomercato report that the Magpies are on the verge of sealing the deal for the 18-year-old, who hasn't trained with the Inter under-19s since rumours over the switch to Tyneside emerged.

The Serie A titans signed the winger from Shamrock Rovers in 2021 and have been cultivating the talent in their academy. The young star scored 16 goals and grabbed three assists for the Inter under-18 side last term.

Reports suggest that if and when Zefi completes the move to St James' Park, he will be ushered into the youth system rather than the first team for now to develop some more before taking on the top flight.

Newcastle United target to snub Premier League

Newcastle United linked winger Benjamin Rollheiser is set to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Benjamin Rollheiser has snubbed a Premier League move (Image: Getty Images)

The Magpies had been rumoured to be interested in the forward, who grabbed six league goals and three assists for Argentinian side Estudiantes last season.

The 23-year-old had also been on the watchlist for newly promoted Burnley and Sheffield United - with Newcastle United's believed interest likely dying off after completing the signing of winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer.