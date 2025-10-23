Newcastle United host Fulham in a key Premier League clash this weekend.

Newcastle United will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat away at Brighton when they host Fulham on Saturday.

A Danny Welbeck brace either side of Nick Woltemade’s equaliser sent the Magpies home from the south coast empty-handed last weekend. But while Eddie Howe’s men recovered to beat Jose Mourinho’s Benfica 3-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, they’ll want to quickly set things straight in the Premier League to improve on 14th in the league. Fulham aren’t exactly enjoying themselves at the moment, either, heading north on a run of three straight defeats that’s seen them slip one place below Newcastle to 15th.

Here’s how the two sides compare statistically ahead of what is an important clash at St. James’ Park.

Goals and xG

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United applauds the fans. | Getty Images.

Fulham are one of the worst-performing sides in the Premier League right now when it comes to ‘expected goals for’, with their total of 8.63 (WhoScored) the fifth-lowest. That’s in contrast to Newcastle, who have generated 10.67 xG so far. Even so, the Magpies are also in the bottom half in this regard, sitting 11th between Leeds United (11.28) and Everton (10.52).

Both sides have underperformed what are already low xG returns, with Newcastle scoring seven goals and Fulham scoring eight for xG underperformances of 3.67 and 0.63, respectively. Both teams are averaging 0.11 xG per shot.

It’s a completely different story, however, when it comes to xG against. Newcastle have allowed just 6.32 xGA so far, which is a total only bettered by Arsenal’s 5.9. And Fulham are much better in this regard as well, with Marco Silva’s men allowing 11.2 xGA, placing them 10th in this particular metric. Fulham have conceded 12 goals for a slight xGA underperformance of 0.8 while Newcastle have let in seven goals for an underperformance of 0.68.

Paths to goal

Fulham’s miserable attacking record this season could have been even worse, were it not for them benefiting from a league-high two own goals already. They sit alongside two set-piece goals, with the other half coming from open play. Only three of Newcastle’s seven goals scored have come from open play, with the Magpies getting another three from set-pieces and benefiting from one penalty.

No Fulham player has scored more than once in the Premier League so far this season, with Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon all grabbing a solitary strike each. On the other hand, Newcastle have been heavily reliant on Nick Woltemade, who has scored four of their seven goals, while Bruno Guimaraes has another two and William Osula one.

A source of optimism for Newcastle this weekend is that six of their seven goals have come at St. James’ Park, while Fulham have scored just three goals in four away games this season, picking up just one road point along the way.

Possession

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Newcastle and Fulham are very close when it comes to possession, with their averages of 49.9% and 48.7% leaving them 10th and 11th in the Premier League, respectively. That said, there is a large disparity in where the two sides are possessing the ball, with just 22.6% of Fulham’s touches coming in the final third (FBref) compared to 42.92% for Newcastle. Just shy of 38% of the Cottagers’ touches of the ball have come in their own defensive third, while that stands at just 31.23% for the Magpies.

Discipline

Newcastle can expect a robust match on Saturday, with Fulham top of the table in terms of fouls committed on 109. Of course, the Magpies are no angels themselves, sitting fifth on 96 offences. However, Newcastle have been punished with just nine yellow cards - the fewest in the Premier League - while Anthony Gordon’s red card against Liverpool is the only one they’ve seen so far. Fulham are yet to have a man sent off, but are seventh in the Premier League for yellow cards on 16.

Dan Burn is Newcastle’s most-booked player on three, while Sasa Lukic has picked up four yellow cards for Fulham. The two are close again when it comes to fouls won, with Newcastle on 93 and Fulham 85 - both in the top half of the Premier League.

