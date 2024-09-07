Newcastle United WAG Alexia Notto has shared some stunning holidays snaps while her other half is back in South America.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Miguel Almiron away on international duty with Paraguay, his other half is spending her break from the Newcastle United wideman in one of the most Instagram-worthy sites in Europe.

Alexia Notto, Almiron’s wife, has been uploading a whole host of snaps to her social media in recent days - and it’s fair to say they look absolutely amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexia Notto at the Amalfi Coast. | Instagram

Notto appears to be away with a number of members of her family, and her and Almiron’s son, Francesco.

As well as some lovely family snaps down at the beach, she also posted shots of the amazing Amalfi coastline, a summer hotspot, particularly popular with those who like to social.

Miguel Almiron's wife, Alexia Notto. | Instagram

Notto and Almiron have been married since 2016.

There has been a lot of talk of Almiron’s Newcastle United exit in recent windows, but the Rafa Benitez signing remains an important part of Eddie Howe’s Premier League squad.

Almiron was linked with a move to Charlotte in the MLS, but the move reportedly fell through.