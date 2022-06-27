The Magpies had agreed a £25.6million fee with Reims for Ekitike earlier this month but have been unable to get a deal over the line.
While personal terms weren’t understood to be an issue for the 20-year-old, Mail Online have reported that ‘ridiculous’ agent demands have left the deal ‘all but dead’.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the young forward, who scored 10 goals in the French top-flight last season.
Now Newcastle are looking at alternative attacking options and have already made an approach for Chelsea forward Armando Broja.
The Albanian forward, 20, scored nine goals in 38 appearances while on loan at Southampton last season.
But it is understood that Chelsea aren’t in any rush to make a decision on Broja’s future so early into the window with manager Thomas Tuchel wanting to take a closer look at the player in pre-season before deciding his future.