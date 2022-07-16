Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies ‘weigh up’ fresh raid for £20m hitman, Toon ‘willing’ to sign France international

Eddie Howe has given his verdict on Sven Botman’s Newcastle United debut.

By Jason Jones
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 7:42 am

Botman came off the bench in this afternoon’s 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria. Newcastle signed the 22-year-old defender for £35million from Lille in earlier this month after failing to land him in January.

“Really pleased to get the deal done, it’s no secret we’ve been chasing him for a long time,” said head coach Howe. “Real ability, I think you saw that today.

“He’s a presence. He’s a really good size, his technical ability has been evident from day one in pre-season. His ability to play not just long passes, but short passes. He’s very, very composed. I think he’s settled in very well to the group. He’s a very likeable person, very laid back and calm.

“I’ve been very pleased with his impact on the group in a short period of time. I think he’ll be very pleased with today.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Mahrez pens new deal

Riyad Mahrez has signed a new two-year contract extension at Manchester City. (Various)

Photo Sales

2. Everton working on Cornet deal

Everton are working on a deal to sign Maxwel Cornet from Burnley. (The Athletic)

Photo Sales

3. Man Utd plot Clauss swoop

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United in the race for £8m Lens defender Jonathan Clauss. (Evening Standard)

Photo Sales

4. Toon open to Fekir swoop

Newcastle United would be willing to try to sign Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer. (Fichajes)

Photo Sales
Eddie HoweDefenderHead coach
Next Page
Page 1 of 3