Newcastle United 'weigh up' January move for £22m-rated midfielder as Magpies target opens up on transfer disappointment

Steve Bruce’s side are preparing to face Manchester United on Saturday with all the pre-match talk in the North West centred around Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘monitor’ Sander Berge

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are credited with interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle are keeping an eye on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge ahead of a potential January swoop.

Football League World reports the Magpies and Rangers will monitor the Norwegian in the first half of the campaign.

The midfielder had been expected to leave Bramall Lane this summer, 18 months after his £22million move from Genk.

Berge missed most of the Blades’ relegation last season through injury – severely delaying the promising player’s progress.

However, should Berge remain fit and perform well, a January switch back to the top-flight could arise.

Toon target reveals transfer disappointment

Newcastle target Jens Cajuste has revealed his disappointment after a move to the Premier League fell through this summer.

Bruce’s side were among the clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the FC Midtjylland midfielder, though Brentford showed the most interest.

However, a move failed to materialise and the Sweden international is set to remain in Denmark until at least January.

“Of course, you’re a little disappointed,” Casjute told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. “I felt I was ready to take the next step.

"But so, it is in football. I’m not the first one it happens to and won’t be the last. You just have to have the right attitude and help the club move forward."

Cajuste remains tight tipped over the reasons why he failed to secure a summer switch.

He added: "It’s hard to say. There are advantages and disadvantages to both clubs and leagues.

"The Premier League would have been great fun, but so would have Rennes."

Former loan flop in talks with Nottingham Forest

Former Newcastle loan flop Facundo Ferreyra is reportedly in talks with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Ferreyra is without a club after recently leaving Celta Vigo and according to Buenos Aires-based journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, talks with Forest are underway.

The Argentine striker joined United on loan for the 2014/15 campaign but staggeringly never made a competitive first team appearance.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.