The club was winless, and 19th in the Premier League, when Bruce left last October in the wake of a takeover.

However, Newcastle, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, ended the season 11th in the division with 49 points.

United signed five players in January’s transfer window, including Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, and Bruce pointed to the club’s transfer spend when asked about the job done by Howe.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, ex-head coach Bruce said: “Eddie’s had a lot more money to spend than I ever did, but he’s brought in some good players and improved the team. I’m very happy to acknowledge that, because Newcastle, and the fans, deserve the success.

“I worked there when everyone was talking about a potential takeover. The club needed new owners to come in to re-energise it, and I always knew that, if it came during my watch, I probably wouldn’t be hanging around for too long.

“I just hope that, a few years down the line, some of those supporters who never wanted me will look back at my time in charge and say ‘under the circumstances, Brucey didn’t do too bad a job after all’.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Man United table Milinkovic-Savic bid Manchester United have tabled a bid of £47m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (La Reppublica) Photo Sales

2. Palace look at Ligue 1 duo Crystal Palace have ‘looked’ at signing RC Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure and Marseille striker Bamba Dieng. (Daily Express) Photo Sales

3. Broja on Hammers radar West Ham weighing up a move to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea for around £25m this summer. (Claret & Hugh) Photo Sales

4. Magpies eye Tierney Newcastle United are weighing up a £50m bid for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. (The Gooner) Photo Sales